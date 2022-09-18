Lakhimpur Kheri village tense after molestation victim dies

Communal tension gripped a village here after a 20-year-old woman succumbed to injuries she suffered in an alleged attack on Monday by two men during a molestation attempt, police said. She died on Friday at her home, police added.

The woman was allegedly attacked by the two men, who belong to a different community, with sharp-edged weapons.

After her death, police added charges of culpable homicide to the original FIR, which was filed after the incident. A police outpost in-charge has been suspended for not heeding the family’s complaint, in which they alleged that the woman was molested.

“Section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 304 of IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) have been added following the police investigations into the case and the woman’s death on Friday, and that the two accused have been arrested,” Kheri police said in a press statement on Saturday.

Police said they came to know about the “distortion” in the FIR after a video of the family members alleging so surfaced on the social media. “Through social media on Saturday, it came to their notice that the family members alleged distortion of their complaint, following which the concerned outpost in-charge has been suspended,” police said.

They said that the investigation of the case has been assigned to Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh.