Lakhimpur Kheri: Two killed as MLA’s vehicle rams into motorcycle

Two cousins died when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was allegedly hit by a Scorpio belonging to a local MLA in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri late on Sunday night, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Verma (26) and his cousin Vikram Verma (22), officers said, adding that Ravi is survived by his wife and a minor child.

According to the police, BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was returning home in the vehicle after attending a marriage function when the accident occurred. The victims were going to attend a marriage function when the Scorpio, which came from the opposite direction, allegedly hit their motorcycle near the Pankipur petrol pump on the Kheri-Bahraich highway on Sunday night, the police said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, officers added.

The Scorpio was seized and its driver Muninder Kumar, a local resident, was arrested, said Chandra Shekhar, station house officer of Kotwali police station.

Yogesh Verma represents Lakhimpur Kheri Sadar constituency.