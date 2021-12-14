Lakhimpur Kheri: SIT seeks court nod to invoke murder attempt charge against all 13 accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the UP Police on Monday moved an application in a court seeking to invoke four more criminal charges, including the attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, against the 13 accused arrested in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, is among the 13 accused. The accused have been already booked for murder.

The SIT has also requested the court to drop three charges against the accused, namely IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304a (causing death by negligence).

“The SIT on Monday moved an application in the court stating that during the course of the investigation they found new evidence and sought to invoke IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against the accused booked in the murder of four farmers and a journalist. The SIT also requested to invoke Arms Act against accused,” defence counsel Awadesh Kumar Singh said. “The court has summoned all the 13 accused tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Singh.

Sources said the SIT found that the mowing of the farmers and the journalist by a convoy of SUVs was committed deliberately to kill people.

On October 3, a convoy of three SUVs, including Mahindra Thar belonging to MoS Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of farmers protesting at Tikonia crossing, killing four of them and a journalist, and leaving nearly half-a-dozen others injured. Two BJP leaders and a driver of Thar were lynched in the subsequent violence.