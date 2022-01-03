Lakhimpur Kheri: SIT files 5,000-page chargesheet against Union minister’s son, 13 others

Uttar Pradesh Police’s special investigation team (SIT) on Monday filed a 5,000-page first chargesheet in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence against 14 people, including Union Minister Of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra alias Monu, in a local court.

Four protesting farmers and a journalist were allegedly run over by a convoy of SUVs at the Tikonia area on October 3. Three more people, including two BJP workers, were killed in the violence that broke out.

“On Monday, the SIT filed a chargesheet which is around 5,000 pages against 14 persons into the death of four farmers and a journalist in the local court of Lakhimpur. The chargsheet has been filed on various charges, including murder and attempt to murder,” said senior prosecuting officer SP Yadav.

Of the charge-sheeted, 13, including Ashish Mishra, are in jail currently. A person named Virendra Kumar Shukla, meanwhile, is charged for destruction of evidence. He is not arrested but the SIT has issued a notice to him. Shukla, sources said, is Ajay Mishra’s distant relative and a block pramukh.

Lucknow native Ankit Das, the nephew of former Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Das, is also one of the chargesheeted.

Besides Ashish Mishra, Virendra Shukla and Ankit Das, the other chargesheeted accused are Nandan Das Bhist, Satyam Tripathi alias Satya Prakash Tripathi, Lateef alias Kalley, Shekhar Bharti, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Luvkush, Shishupal, Ullas Kumar Trivedi alias Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra Kumar Banjara.

Ashish Mishra’s bail application is pending in the high court while that of others is pending in the Lakhimpur Kheri local court.

Recently, the SIT had filed a report in a local court stating the killing of four farmers and a journalist on October 3 was a “planned conspiracy”. It added that the killings “did not happen due to negligence or callousness” and that the actions of the accused were “deliberate with an intention to kill”.

On the SIT’s request, the court added two charges, including attempt to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt against the accused. Sections of the Arms Act were also invoked.

The chargesheet against 13 persons, including Ashish Mishra, has been filed under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and sections under the Arms Act.

Against Virendra Kumar Shukla, the chargesheet is filed under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving information to screen offender).

The case so far

On October 3, a convoy of three SUVs, including one Thar owned by Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran over a group of farmers assembled at the Tikonia crossing to show black flags to Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was scheduled to visit Ajay Mishra’s village Baveerpur for an event.

The farmers were allegedly protesting over a purported video clip where Ajay Mishra was heard threatening to drag the protesting farmers out of the state.

After the four farmers were run over, an enraged mob allegedly lynched two BJP leaders Shubham Mishra (26) and Shyam Sunder (40) and Ajay Mishra’s SUV driver Hari Om Mishra (35). They also set ablaze the Thar and a Toyota Fortuner owned by Ankit Das. The driver of the third SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, escaped with his vehicle.

The deceased farmers were identified as Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). The deceased journalist is Raman Kashyap (30).

Two FIRs were lodged into the matter at the Tikonia police station in connection with the incident.

The first FIR was lodged by Bahraich resident Jagjeet Singh against Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unidentified people on various charges, including murder, rioting, death by negligence and criminal conspiracy. Jagjeet Singh claimed to be holding a peaceful protest when Ashish Mishra and his associates came in three four-wheelers with arms and weapons at high speed. Ashish Mishra, while sitting on the left side of the Mahindra Thar car, fired shots and crushed people while moving forward, said the complaint.

Ajay Mishra maintained that his son Ashish Mishra was at a wrestling event in his ancestral village Banveerpur, around 2 km away, when the incident occurred. The farmers, however, alleged that he (Ashish) was present in one of the vehicles.

The second FIR has been lodged by BJP leader and local corporator Sumit Jaiswal against unidentified miscreants protesting at the site. The case has been lodged on different charges, including murder, voluntarily causing hurt and act endangering life or personal safety of others.

The police made the first arrest in the killing of farmers, four days after the incident. The arrested persons were identified as Ashish Pandey and Luvkush Rana. Later, 11 more accused were held.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 10 with the SIT saying that they arrested him for non-cooperation and evasive replies during interrogation. Ankit Das was arrested a few days later.

Following allegations that the accused had fired on farmers while fleeing the spot after the incident on October 3, the SIT seized four weapons, including Ashish Mishra’s rifle. Although forensic tests of the weapons showed they had been discharged, autopsies found that none of the eight killed had sustained a gunshot injury.

On November 17, the Supreme Court upgraded the SIT by incorporating three IPS officers S B Shiradkar, Padmaja Chauhan and Preetinder Singh “to preserve the faith and trust of people in the criminal administration of the justice system”. It also appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe.

Following the Supreme Court order, the state government dissolved the one-man probe commission of Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court.

In the second case related to the October 3 incident, the SIT has so far arrested seven people, namely Avtar, Ranjeet, Vichitra Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Kavaljeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Gurvinder Singh.