How a mother’s urge to see her son ended in tragedy on UP highway

She was among 10 people killed in a devastating road accident on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur National Highway in Kheri district, after the Tata Magic van she was travelling in collided head-on with an incoming truck. (PTI Photo)

Every Sunday morning, Gayatri Vaish would travel a hundred kilometres from Bahraich to Sitapur to visit her family.

It was a routine that 44-year-old Vaish, a primary school teacher, had stuck to faithfully for the past decade. She would spend the day with her family before heading back to her rented accommodation and her job.

May 17 was no different. But this time, she was especially eager to return home — her son, who is pursuing a B.Tech degree in Jaipur, was back home for a visit.

For the family, weekends had become precious moments shaped around Gayatri’s brief visits. “We would wait desperately,” said her husband, Ramesh Chandra Gupta, a businessman.