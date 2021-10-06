Lakhimpur Kheri: Leaders allowed to visit in groups of 5; UP minister says ‘Twitter politicians want photo-op’

After almost three days of restrictions, the Uttar Pradesh Police allowed political leaders, including AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to go to Lakhimpur Kheri. However, visitors can proceed only in groups of five, as section 144 of the CrPC is still in place in the district.

Speaking to mediapersons, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said the government had no intention of restricting anyone’s movement but the curbs had to be imposed to ensure peace in the region.

“Movement of people was restricted but now permission has been given to visit in groups of five. Local administration had imposed restriction to maintain peace. All those who want to visit can visit. The motive of the state government was only to only maintain peace at all cost,” Prashant Kumar, IG law and order, said.

A large number of Congress workers have been camping day and night outside the PAC guesthouse in Sitapur where Priyanka has been confined. Sources in the party said she would meet them personally before leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri, and if allowed, would address them.

Delegations of Samajwadi Party, AAP, and Bahujan Samaj Party are also likely to visit Lakhimpur.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and government spokesperson Sidhartha Nath Singh said the Opposition is doing “nakaratmak” (negative) politics over such a sensitive issue. He said people who do politics on Twitter sitting at home wanted to visit Lakhimpur Kheri for a “photo-op”, and so the local administration requested them to wait for sometime.

“Kanoon ke tahat sarkar ne kuch kadam uthaye hain… aap pariwar se milen koi apat nahi hai.. lekin mahaul ko bigarne ke liye apko ijajat nahi di jati (The government took some steps as per the law. You meet the family, no problem. But you can’t be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere),” said Singh.

He added, “Today, all of a sudden, a yuvraj from number 1 family of Congress got excited to join his sister and said many things, but he has forgotten that in independent India, if there has been a massacre of Sikhs, it was during the regime of Congress, and BJP was standing with the Sikh community to save them.”