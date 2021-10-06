Lakhimpur Kheri: Body of fourth farmer cremated

The cremation of the fourth farmer, who died Sunday after a crowd of protesting farmers were run over by three SUVs in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Tikunia town, was done on Wednesday morning.

An official told The Indian Express the cremation was done in Gurvinder Singh’s (18) village in Nanpara area of Bahraich around 9 am in a field owned by the family. “The post-mortem examination was done by a team of doctors on Tuesday night. The examination was completed around 3 am on Wednesday, and the body was handed over to the kin around 6 am after which the cremation was held. The situation is peaceful,” said the official.

Gurvinder’s kin had refused to conduct the last rites on Tuesday, alleging that the postmortem report was “incorrect and did not show gunshot injuries suffered by Gurvinder”.

The four protesters who died on Sunday have been identified as Gurvinder Singh (18), Diljeet Singh (35), Nachhattar Singh (55) and Lovepreet Singh (19). While Gurvinder and Diljeet were from Bahraich district’s Nanpara area, Nachhattar and Lovepreet were from Lakhimpur Kheri district. The other three farmers were cremated on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish was booked for murder and other charges after a complaint was submitted by protesting farmer Jagjit Singh.

The FIR is based on a complaint lodged by Jagjit Singh, a farm protester, who stated that the incident was part of a “pre-planned conspiracy” by Union MoS Mishra and his son.

UP DGP Mukul Goel said no one has been arrested in the incident so far. The UP government, however, set up a six-member committee headed by an Additional SP-rank officer and including two DySP and three Inspector-rank officers to “help in the investigation into two cases lodged in connection” with the incident.

The complaint stated: “Due to the firing, Gurvinder Singh died, and other farmers who were on the road were crushed under the car. His cars then lost control and toppled in a ditch as they were speeding, injuring passersby. He then ran away and hid in the sugarcane (field).”

On Tuesday, Tikait called for the Minister to be sacked, and arrested along with his son.