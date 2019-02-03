Lakhimpur Kheri: Girls found dead were strangulated, say police

Two minor girls, who were found dead at Jheera Bojhi village in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday evening, were strangulated to death, police said. Autopsy report confirmed that they were killed, but ruled out any sexual assault or rape, police added.

“Though the families claimed that they found the bodies hanging from an electricity pole in a field, we do not have any evidence to prove that. The investigation is on,” Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghanshyam, said. By the time the police reached the spot, they found the bodies lying on the field, he added.

“The postmortem was conducted by a panel of three doctors and its report stated that the death occurred due to strangulation. No injury marks have been found on the bodies. They have also ruled out any sexual assault. A murder case has been lodged against unidentified people on the complaint of the girls’ families,” said Ghanshyam. Police said that they are also not ruling out honour killing angle.

“We have come to know that the girls used to go to the field everyday to graze their cattle and return home in the evening. On Friday, they had left home at around 2 pm. No other family members were with them. Around 5.00 pm, when the girls did not return, their families started looking for them,” the ASP said.

“The families claim that they spotted the girls hanging from the electricity pole in the field in the evening. They brought down the bodies and informed the police. We have come to know that the locals had last spotted the girls in the field at around 4.00 pm,” Ghanshyam added.

The field where the bodies were found is located around 500 metre from the houses of the victims.

“The victims’ slippers were found lying a few distance away from the electricity pole though there is no sign of scuffle at the spot. So far, the victims’ family denied having any enmity with any person,” said Pasgwan station house officer, Satendra Singh.