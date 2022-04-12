Lakhimpur Kheri: FIR against junior engg, technician for suicide of lineman

A junior engineer and a technician of UP Electricity Department were suspended on Monday, following the death of a 45-year-old lineman, who had set himself on fire in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday alleging harassment by the duo.

Junior engineer Nagendra Kumar and technician Jagatpal have also been booked for abetment to suicide. They, however, have not been arrested.

According to police, Gokul Prasad had set himself on fire outside junior engineer Kumar’s residence at Hydel Colony in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday night.

His wife, Rajkumari, has accused Kumar and Jagatpal of harassing her husband and making inappropriate remarks against her, said police.

Rajkumari in her complaint alleged that the accused had taken Rs 1 lakh from her husband for transferring him to Pallia sub-station.

After getting money, the junior engineer and technician started making inappropriate remarks on his wife, the police said quoting the FIR.

All the three were posted at Sampoornagar sub-station.

Circle Officer (Pallia) Sanjay Nath Tiwari said the police are yet to get the video – Prasad had purportedly shot before setting himself on fire – in which he had made the allegations against the two accused.

Station House Officer (Pallia) Sayyad Mohammad Abbas said the district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the incident and the police are trying to verify whether a junior engineer has the power to transfer a lineman.