Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi detained on way to meet kin of those killed during stir

Lakhimpur Kheri Live: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early on Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of the farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest the previous day. “Today’s incident shows that this government is using politics to mow down farmers. This is the farmers’ country, not BJP’s… I’m not committing any crime by deciding to meet the victims’ kin…Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant,” the Congress leader said.
On Sunday, four farmers were among eight persons killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.
Farm leaders have also said that they would hold protests in all districts on Monday to demand punishment for the guilty. They also seek the “arrest of the Minister and his son” who, they said, was driving one of the SUVs. They called for a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court
Opposition parties slammed the BJP state government for the “inhuman” and “cruel” incident and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, Adityanath said “strict action will be taken against those found guilty”.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stage a sit-in protest outside his residence after the police stopped him from going to Lakhimpur Kheri. “Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this government is doing against farmers. Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya should resign,” he said.
The Congress party on Monday accused Uttar Pradesh Police of manhandling Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the kin of the deceased. She was detained by the cops in the Hargaon area at around 5.30 am. Saying that it will continue its fight for justice, the Uttar Pradesh Congress alleged that Priyanka Gandhi's clothes were pulled and her arm was twisted by the police.
Farmers’ leaders from Punjab are on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri to take stock of the situation there. “A small group is going. Our message is to main communal harmony and seek justice,” Jagmohan Singh Patiala, the general secretary Bharatiya Kisan Union, Dakaunda, said. (ENS)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday whether “civil rights have been suspended in the state”. This comes after UP Additional Chief Secretary issued an order to Lucknow Airport asking them to not allow his landing. "The government of Uttar Pradesh is issuing a decree not to allow me to come to the state. Have civil rights been suspended in Uttar Pradesh? If Section 144 is in Lakhimpur, then why is the dictatorial government stopping you from landing in Lucknow?" Baghel tweeted.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, via an official order, has asked Lucknow airport to not allow Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to land at the airport. Both had announced visiting Lakhimpur Kheri today.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati demanded a judicial inquiry into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed the lives of 8 people. She also claimed that the party’s national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP S C Mishra was placed under house arrest late on Sunday night at his residence in Lucknow. "BSP's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP S C Mishra was placed under house arrest late last night at his residence in Lucknow, which is still continuing so that the party delegation under his leadership could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri to get the correct report of the farmer's massacre. This is very sad and condemnable," she tweeted on Monday. She added, “Due to the involvement of two BJP ministers in the sad Kheri case of UP, proper government investigation of this incident and justice to the victims and strict punishment for the guilty does not seem possible. Therefore, this incident, in which 8 people have been confirmed dead so far, requires a judicial inquiry, the demand of BSP.”
A visibly agitated Priyanka Gandhi vadra, surrounded by policemen, is heard saying in a video when her convoy is stopped at Sitapur: “I am not more important than the people you have killed. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else I will not move from here and you won't touch me. Warrant nikalo, order nikalo nahi toh main yahan se nahi hil rahi hoon (Produce a warrant or a legal order or else I am not moving out from here).”
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early morning today by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of four farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest in the state the previous day. The Congress tweeted a video saying Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Sitapur Police line and urged people to gather there.