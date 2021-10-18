Lakhimpur Kheri deaths: SIT on lookout for man who drove third SUV

A special investigation team (SIT) of the UP Police is on the lookout for four more people, including a Kaushambi resident accused of driving one of the three SUVs that ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Six men — Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and his associates Luvkush Pandey, Ashish Pandey, Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti and Lateef — have been arrested in the case. They are in judicial custody, said defence counsel Awadesh Kumar Singh.

Four farmers died after being hit by the convoy while four others, including a journalist, were killed in the subsequent violence. While one SUV belongs to minister Ajay Mishra, another is owned by former Union minister Akhilesh Das’s nephew Ankit Das. The owner of the third vehicle is yet to be ascertained.

The name of Kaushambi resident Satyam Tiwari came up during interrogation of accused Ankit Das, his driver Shekhar Bharti and security guard Lateef, whose three days’ police remand ended on Sunday. All three accused have been sent back to jail.

“Accused Shekhar Bharti told police that Satyam Tiwari of Kaushambi was driving one of the SUVs on the day of the incident. The role of Satyam Tiwari is being probed, and we are looking for him to verify the claim,” said a police officer privy to investigation.

Police are also looking for Sumit Jaiswal, who is a complainant in one of the two FIRs lodged in connection with the incident. “Besides Satyam Tiwari and Sumit Jaiswal, we are also looking for two more persons in the case,” said the officer.