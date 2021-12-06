Lakhimpur Kheri case: Take a call on Ankit Das’s medical plea as per jail manual, orders court

A local court in Lakhimpur Kheri district has directed the district prison to look into a petition filed by Ankit Das, who is among the 13 men accused of killing four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, for the treatment of a medical condition. The court on Saturday directed the prison administration to take a decision as per the jail manual.

Ankit, who is the nephew of former Union minister Akhilesh Das, said in his application he has been undergoing treatment for lumbar disc prolapse at a Lucknow hospital. He urged the court to allow him to go for a check-up and get the jail authorities to provide him with a surgical chair.

District government counsel SP Yadav said Das requested the court to direct jail authorities to send him to the hospital. He also offered to bear the expenditure for the surgical chair. “On the letter, the court directed the jail authorities to look into the matter and decide on it according to the jail manual,” Yadav added.

On October 3, a convoy of three SUVs, including a Mahindra Thar owned by Union Minister Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of farmers protesting at the Tikonia crossing. Four farmers and a journalist were among those killed. Soon after, two BJP leaders and the driver of the Thar were allegedly lynched.

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested thirteen people, including Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra who was allegedly in the Thar when the farmers and the journalist were mowed down.

Four others have been arrested in connection with the alleged lynching.