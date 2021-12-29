Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT to file charge sheet soon

A SPECIAL Investigation Team (SIT) of the UP Police – formed to investigate Lakhimpur Kheri incident – is likely to file chargesheet in a week in connection with the death of four farmers and a journalist. Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and 12 others, including former Union minister Akhilesh Das’s nephew Ankit Das, are accused in the case.

“The investigation is in the final stage and chargesheet will be filed soon,” said a senior officer.

The agency is verifying evidence collected against accused and also studying forensic and ballistic reports they received from forensic laboratory, the officer added.

During investigation, the SIT sent cellphones of the accused, weapons and also videos of the incident that were being shared on social media to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Sources said the SIT has received most of the required forensic and ballistic reports. An officer said that if any forensic report does not come on time, they would sent it to the court after chargesheet is filed.

All 13 accused, including drivers of three SUVs and associates of Ashish Mishra and Ankit Das, are lodged at Lakhimpur Kheri jail. The bail application of Ashish Mishra is pending in the Allahabad High Court while bail pleas of the other accused are pending in a local court of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Recently, a local court, on the SIT’s request, included two charges – attempt to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt – against Ashish Mishra and 12 others accused. In its report to the court, the SIT said the killing of four farmers and a journalist on October 3 was a “planned conspiracy”. It added that the killings “did not happen due to negligence or callousness” and that actions of the accused were “deliberate with an intention to kill”. The court also invoked sections of Arms Act against accused.

The court, however, rejected the SIT’s plea to invoke the charge of “common intention” behind the incident following objections from the defence counsel.

On October 3, a convoy of three SUVs, including one Thar owned by Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of farmers assembled at the Tikonia crossing to show black flags to Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was scheduled to visit Ajay Mishra’s village, Baveerpur, for an event. Farmers were allegedly protesting over a purported video clip where the Union MoS is heard openly threatening to drag the protesting farmers out of the state.

Four farmers and a journalist died in the incident and several others were injured.

In the violence that followed, an angry mob lynched two BJP leaders, Shubham Mishra (26) and Shyam Sunder (40) and Ajay Mishra’s SUV driver Hari Om Mishra and also set ablaze Thar and a Toyota Fortuner owned by Ankit Das. The driver of the third SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, escaped with his vehicle.

The deceased farmers are Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). The deceased journalist is Raman Kashyap (30). Two FIRs were registered in connection with the matter at the Tikonia police station in connection with the matter.