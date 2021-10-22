Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT head gets new posting

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Upendra Kumar Agarwal, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, to take charge as the DIG of Gonda range. A 2005-batch IPS officer, Agarwal was attached with the UP Director General Of Police headquarters in Lucknow.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said Agarwal will continue to head the SIT despite his new posting.

The new posting has surprised everyone because Lakhimpur Kheri district does not fall under Gonda range, but is under Lucknow range.

As many as 10 persons, including Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested by the SIT in the Lakhimpur Kheri case in which a convoy of SUVs, which included a Mahindra Thar owned by Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Four farmers were killed in the incident while four others, including a journalist, were killed in clashes that followed. The state government had formed a nine-member SIT under Agarwal to probe the case.

On Friday, a Lakhimpur Kheri court will hear the SIT’s application seeking police custody of Ashish Mishra and three others including Ankit Das, his driver Shekhar Bharti and his private gunner Lateef.

The state government has also transferred five other IPS officers on Friday.