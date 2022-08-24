Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Ajay Mishra remarks draw Opp fire; Tikait demands sacking

Union MoS Ajay Mishra, under fire from farmers over the alleged involvement of his son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of last October, has purportedly said that he is not answerable to people like farm leader Rakesh Tikait and called him a “do kaudi ka aadmi (a second-rate person)”. The comments drew widespread criticism from Opposition parties on Tuesday and Tikait called for Mishra’s externment from UP.
Tikait, who leads the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), led a 75-hour demonstration in the UP district last week under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), demanding that the Centre sack Mishra.
In a video doing the rounds on social media — The Indian Express could not independently verify its authenticity — Mishra purportedly said at his office in Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday: “Tikait… do kaudi ka aadmi… He contested elections twice and both times he lost his deposit. If people like him oppose, then it has no meaning. This is why I don’t reply to such people … A reply will be given at an appropriate time,” he said.
Mishra also purportedly said, “Dogs bark. Suppose, I am going to Lucknow and the vehicle is moving at a good speed, several times dogs bark. On various occasions, they (dogs) run after the vehicle. This is their nature and hence I will not say anything. ”
Responding to the video, Tikait said, “The court and the police should do their work. Remove him (Mishra) and extern him from the state.” RLD chief Jayant Singh tweeted: “Ministers in the Union government display their background…by using such abusive language, which also reflects their style of functioning,” he tweeted on Tuesday.
