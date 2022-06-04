Lakhimpur Kheri case: Attack on key witness may have been staged, say police

Two days after a key witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings case alleged an attempt on his life, the police picked holes in his version of the story, saying they were probing whether the incident was stage-managed to get a firearms licence.

Officials claimed to have reached the conclusion on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by a ballistic expert team that examined complainant Dilbagh Singh’s car in which he was travelling at the time of the alleged attack.

They also got recorded before a magistrate the statements of two of the friends of complainant, who is Lakhimpur district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait). Singh had referred to the two in his complaint. While recording their statement before the magistrate, Singh’s friends Jitendra and Vipin claimed that the complainant had planned such an incident to get an arms licence.

Dilbagh had told the police that on Tuesday evening two men came on a motorcycle from behind and opened fire at his car when he was returning home after dropping Jitendra and Vipin at Badehad village. The car stopped after one its tyres got deflated and the assailants came close trying to open the door, he said. When they failed to open the door, they fired two more shots on his side and fled, he claimed.

Lakhhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman said the ballistic expert team raised two points in their preliminary inquiry report. “Complainant Dilbagh Singh claimed that one of the tyres of his car got burst when the assailants fired at his moving vehicle. During examination of spot, an empty cartridge was found six inches from the vehicle where it had stopped. There should have been a distance of 10-15 meters between the car and the place where cartridge shell was found,” said SP Suman.

The expert team found that the shots were fired at the vehicle from both sides when it was not moving, he added. “The forensic team is conducting analysis of the gunpowder found on the vehicle’s windshields. The next course of action in the case would be taken after obtaining a detailed report from the expert team,” he said.

Dilbagh had applied for an arms licence with the district administration and matter is still pending, the SP said.

Dilbagh Singh is a witness in the murder of four farmers and a journalist which took place at Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is prime accused in the case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case has arrested 13 people, including Ashish Mishra, for the killing of the farmers and the journalist. In January this year, the SIT filed a chargesheet against 14, including Ashish and his uncle Virendra Shukla.

Ashish is lodged in jail.