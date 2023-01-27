scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra released from jail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had granted eight-week interim bail to Mishra in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

Ashish MishraA bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari directed that Ashish Mishra shall not stay in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi during the interim bail period. (PTI file)
Listen to this article
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra released from jail
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, was released from jail on Friday after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Senior superintendent of the Kheri district jail Vipin Kumar Mishra told news agency PTI, “He (Ashish Mishra) has been released from the jail. We have got the release order from the sessions court.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had granted eight-week interim bail to him in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari directed that Ashish Mishra shall not stay in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi during the interim bail period.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 20:57 IST
Next Story

TIPRA Motha rules out seat tie-up with BJP, says will contest 35-45 seats

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close