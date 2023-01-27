Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra released from jail

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, was released from jail on Friday after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Senior superintendent of the Kheri district jail Vipin Kumar Mishra told news agency PTI, “He (Ashish Mishra) has been released from the jail. We have got the release order from the sessions court.”

#WATCH | Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh: Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who was jailed in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case released from jail. Supreme Court granted him interim bail for eight weeks with conditions, on 25th January. pic.twitter.com/0Cw5jpL5VR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2023

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had granted eight-week interim bail to him in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari directed that Ashish Mishra shall not stay in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi during the interim bail period.