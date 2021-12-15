Lakhimpur deaths: Cong demands apology from PM, minister’s ouster

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the government on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, demanding immediate removal of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra after the SIT of UP Police told the court that the October 3 incident was a “planned conspiracy” to kill farmers. The minister’s son Ashish Mishra is one of the 13 accused arrested.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of protecting the minister.

“If the SIT is admitting that the incident… was a planned conspirac … then there should be an inquiry to find out the role of Union Minister of State for Home? And why has he been given protection…” she said.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi also asked Prime Minister Modi to apologise. “Modi ji, it is time to apologise again… But first remove the accused’s father from the minister’s post…” he tweeted.