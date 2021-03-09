UP: Labourer sentenced to death for rape and murder of 11-yr-old girl

Govinda was the neighbour of the victim’s maternal uncle.

A court in Jaunpur on Monday awarded death sentence to a 25-year-old labourer for raping and killing an 11-year-old girl last August. The court had held Bal Govind, who has been in prison since August, guilty on Saturday.

“Considering the case to be rarest of rare, the judge sent Govinda to gallows,” said government counsel Virendra Pratap Maurya, adding that 11 prosecution witnesses were examined in the court during the trial.

Govinda was the neighbour of the victim’s maternal uncle. The girl, whose parents work at a brick kiln, was staying with her uncle. The prosecution said Govinda took her to a market on the pretext of buying her toffees and then raped her in a field. When she raised alarm, he smothered her to death. He then threw acid on her face to ensure her identity is not ascertained.