Labourer killed, 4 injured in Lucknow hit-and-run, woman driver arrested

A labourer engaged in road widening work was killed and four persons injured when a four-wheeler, allegedly driven by a woman, ran over them in the Bakshi ka Talab (BKT) police station area of Lucknow on Sunday. The woman, identified as Varanasi resident Pooja Singh, was later arrested. She told police that she was on her way to Chandrika Devi temple from her Gomti Nagar residence. The four injured persons are in serious condition, sources said.

SHO Yogendra Kumar said the incident took place around 12:15 pm. Passers-by took the injured to the community health centre where Buddha Yadav (55) was declared dead on arrival. The injured were identified as Krishna Kumar, Lalla, Savinar and Ram Khelawan, and admitted at the KGMU trauma centre.

The SHO said the incident took place near 15 Tubewell Kathwara Road, where road-widening work was under way.

According to other labourers present at the spot, they were cleaning craters on the road when suddenly a black car ran over some of them.

After the accused fled the spot, the vehicle bearing a registration number of Varanasi was challaned. An FIR on charges of negligent driving, rash driving causing death was registered against the woman, who was later arrested.

