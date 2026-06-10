Kushinagar farmer ‘kills’ two teen daughters in suspected honour killing, arrested

The accused was arrested on Tuesday, hours after he went absconding. (Representational image)

A 52-year-old farmer allegedly killed his two teenage daughters in Seorahi area of Kushinagar district in a fit of anger on Monday after they refused to snap ties with their male friends they had earlier eloped with, police said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday, hours after he went absconding.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said the farmer’s two minor sons were also taken in custody for allegedly helping their father in the crime. They were sent to a juvenile home after being produced before the Juvenile Board.

Vinay Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned, said they got information around 7 pm on Monday about the killing of two sisters, aged 19 and 18.