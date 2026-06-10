Kushinagar farmer ‘kills’ two teen daughters in suspected honour killing, arrested

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A 52-year-old farmer allegedly killed his two teenage daughters in Seorahi area of Kushinagar district in a fit of anger on Monday after they refused to snap ties with their male friends they had earlier eloped with, police said.
The accused was arrested on Tuesday, hours after he went absconding.
Kushinagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said the farmer’s two minor sons were also taken in custody for allegedly helping their father in the crime. They were sent to a juvenile home after being produced before the Juvenile Board.
Vinay Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned, said they got information around 7 pm on Monday about the killing of two sisters, aged 19 and 18.
Police rushed to the spot and found the victims’ minor brothers in the house while their bodies lay in a room. The bodies had serious injuries with blood around the head, face and back, he added.
Injury marks caused by sticks were also seen on the bodies.
Police said the boys told that their father returned home in the noon and started hurling abuses at their sisters for causing disgrace to the family by continuing their friendship with the two local youths.
A heated exchange ensued and the man pushed the two girls inside a room and asked the boys to close the doors from outside and not let anyone inside, the police said.
The man allegedly started beating the girls with a stick till they fell unconscious before leaving the house asking the boys to stay inside as nothing would happen to them since they are minors, they said.
The SHO said the farmer’s wife died a few years ago.
SP Keshav Kumar told Express, the two girls had eloped with the two local youths thrice last year in the months of March, June and December. Police had lodged cases of abduction.
Police had recovered the girls within a few days and thrice arrested their friends, he added.
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