Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Kumbh: Akharas to get Rs 5.20 crore to build basic facilities

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: July 25, 2018 7:38:19 am
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet Tuesday cleared proposal to build basic infrastructure facilities at four Akharas in Allahabad for pilgrims coming for “Kumbh”. It also approved Rs 5 crore towards this.

In another significant decision, it cleared the proposal to select consultants for providing piped drinking water to Bundelkhand, Vindhya region as well as region affected with Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

 

