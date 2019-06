Lucknow: Land official held on graft charges

An officer posted as the Additional Chief Operator at the Uttar Pradesh Chakbandi (Land Consolidation) Directorate was arrested on corruption charges in Lucknow Saturday. “Suresh Singh Yadav was arrested after a complaint was filed against him by Gorakhpur resident Yogendra Kumar on Friday night,” Lucknow SP (east) Suresh Chandra Rawat, said.Kumar alleged that Yadav recently demanded a bribe, and when denied, Yadav abused him and threatened to kill him. Yadav has been sent to jail on a 14-day remand.