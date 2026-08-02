Kulgam attack: UP Police amp up security along Kanwar Yatra routes, Lucknow on high alert

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A day after two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead at point-blank range in South Kashmir’s Kulgam, the Uttar Pradesh Police heightened security across the state, with special vigilance in the state capital and along the Kanwar Yatra routes.
Also, Lucknow, the state capital, was put on high alert, in view of the state Assembly’s monsoon session starting on Monday, officials said.
Police personnel deployed along the Kanwar routes have been instructed to stay on high alert and respond immediately to any suspicious person, object or activity. Field officers have been directed to intensify surveillance, carry out regular inspections and maintain constant coordination to ensure a swift response to any potential security threat. Senior police officials have also been asked to conduct routine field visits to monitor security arrangements and ensure that instructions are being implemented effectively.
The annual Kanwar Yatra began on Thursday amid elaborate security arrangements across Uttar Pradesh.
A day after the pilgrimage began, Chief Secretary SP Goel and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna reviewed the state’s security preparedness and other logistical arrangements. During the review meeting, Krishna instructed officials to ensure prompt action on receiving any information related to suspicious activity, stressing that no security alert should be ignored and that all agencies must remain vigilant throughout the yatra.
The two migrant labourers terrorists shot dead in Kulgam on Friday were identified as Deepak Ratre and Bhupinder Bhaina.
The attack came barely 10 days after a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was shot dead by terrorists in a crowded market in Anantnag district. The incident marked the first major terror strike in the Union Territory since the April 2025 attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians were killed.
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