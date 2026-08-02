Kulgam attack: UP Police amp up security along Kanwar Yatra routes, Lucknow on high alert

Devotees carry Ganga water in kanwars during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, in Meerut on Saturday. ANI

A day after two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead at point-blank range in South Kashmir’s Kulgam, the Uttar Pradesh Police heightened security across the state, with special vigilance in the state capital and along the Kanwar Yatra routes.

Also, Lucknow, the state capital, was put on high alert, in view of the state Assembly’s monsoon session starting on Monday, officials said.

Police personnel deployed along the Kanwar routes have been instructed to stay on high alert and respond immediately to any suspicious person, object or activity. Field officers have been directed to intensify surveillance, carry out regular inspections and maintain constant coordination to ensure a swift response to any potential security threat. Senior police officials have also been asked to conduct routine field visits to monitor security arrangements and ensure that instructions are being implemented effectively.