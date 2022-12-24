scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Mathura court seeks survey report of mosque complex on Jan 20

The suit in court seeks shifting of Shahi Idgah masjid.

Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura. (Photo: Creative Commons)
A district court here has sought a survey report by a revenue department official of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex on January 20, according to the counsel for petitioners who have sought its shifting claiming it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The order by Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma came in the suit Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee and others, petitioners’ counsel Shailesh Dubey said on Saturday.

“The learned judge had ordered Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing”, the counsel said.

The hearing in the case could not take place on December 22 as the judge was on leave on that day. The court has now fixed January 20, 2023 as the next date of hearing.

He said Bal Krishna and others had filed the suit in the court of civil judge senior division (3rd ) on December 8 for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi trust allegedly by demolishing Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The “compromise” between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Masjid Idgah made in 1968 was also challenged in the suit, according to lawyers.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 04:19:06 pm
