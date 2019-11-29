Kiran Bedi praises UP Police for peace after Ayodhya verdict, suggests beat reforms

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with DGP (UP) O P Singh (extreme right) at the 47th All-India Police Service Congress in Lucknow, Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with DGP (UP) O P Singh (extreme right) at the 47th All-India Police Service Congress in Lucknow, Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi on Thursday praised Uttar Pradesh Police for maintaining law and order after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and during Kumbh Mela.

Addressing a gathering of police officers and research scholars at the 47th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) here, the first woman IPS officer suggested that the police should focus more on beat policing as there was no substitute for it.

“The arrangements made during Kumbh and after Ayodhya verdict to maintain law and order by the state police is appreciable. The civil society also helped and media also acted wisely,” she told reporters after inaugurating the the two-day event held by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

The year 1997 was the last time when the event was held in Lucknow.

“Through beat policing, we can know about every single resident living in a particular area. There should be a beat box or a booth in every locality where locals can come with their problems which can be taken over by the constable concerned… Beat policing is the foundation of police architecture and constables should be at the centre stage as they are the informer, preventer, fire-fighter, participant and friend. As per my research, 80 per cent of crimes can be prevented through beat system, morning roll call, information exchange, group patrolling and refresher training at police station level,” Bedi said, adding that UP Police was getting better leadership and resources.

She said that besides quality education and forensics, the first priority should be given to securing beat policing.

“Beat policing should not be disturbed even during VIP movement or law and order situation… Also, the purpose of a police officer is to consider that the moment you wear your uniform, you are in a place of worship. By wearing uniform, you will never compromise on justice, never give up and will always work with courage,” she said, adding that she had set up beat boxes when she was in Delhi and even the Magsaysay award given to her mentioned beat policing as an achievement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the valedictory session on Friday.

Later in the day, while inaugurating an exhibition showcasing technology solutions, Bedi recommended video-conferencing for better communication among law enforcing agencies.

The event on Thursday was attended by state DGP Om Prakash Singh and DG, Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD) VSK Kaumudi.

Three different sessions were attended by senior police officials, experts, educationists and researchers from all over the country.

A total of six sessions will focus on policing system in other countries and creating a road-map for the country’s police.

The topics discussed on Thursday included reforms and challenges, resource upgradation and effective use of forensic science in investigation, and safety of women and children.

On Friday, topics on the role of social media in countering radicalisation, inculcating right kind of attitude in police officers, and use of criminal backgrounds will come up for discussion.

