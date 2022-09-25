Kin ‘preserve’ man’s body for 18 months after his death

A 35-year-old man was cremated around 18 months after his death as his family had allegedly preserved his body at their Kanpur home believing that he was in coma and would eventually recover, officials said.

The man, Vimlesh, had died on April 22, 2021 and he was cremated on Friday, they added.

According to officials, Vimlesh was posted as an assistant accountant with the income tax department in Ahmedabad, while his wife, children and other family members lived in Kanpur’s Krishnapuri area under Rawatpur police station. They said the family believed that he wasn’t dead and had kept taking care of him though they had received his death certificate a day after he died due to bilateral pneumonia.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur, Alok Ranjan said, “The person had died on April 22, 2021 during the Covid second wave. After he died, he was taken to a nursing home where he was declared dead. A death certificate was also issued’.”

Vimlesh’s body was recovered on Friday after the I-T department lodged a complaint with Kanpur district administration that he had been missing from work since April 2021. Kanpur District Magistrate Vishak G directed health officials to look into the matter after which it was found that Vimlesh had died in April 2021. “As no crime was committed here, we will not be taking any action against anyone. The family was still convinced that he was alive till his body was taken away on Friday by officials,” police said.