Kin of jailed politicians among 5 ‘musclemen’ elected; equal number rejected

A son of a five-time MLA, a nephew of a jailed politician, a ‘muscleman’ who formed his party in 2018, an SP candidate whose supporters clashed with his rival’s, and a former MP with 30 criminal cases — these are among the most prominent ‘bahubalis’ who won their seats in the UP Assembly polls on Thursday.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya)

The seven-time MLA retained his traditional Kunda seat in Pratapgarh by defeating SP’s Gulshan Yadav with a margin of 30,418 votes. Singh was contesting on the symbol of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik Party, which he formed in November, 2018. While Yadav has 21 criminal cases lodged against him, Singh’s poll affidavit shows one pending case out of the total 40. Hours after polling in the fifth phase on February 27, a clash took place between supporters of both candidates. Singh was booked for allegedly assaulting a Dalit booth agent of the SP. In another case, Yadav was booked for allegedly attacking a farmer for not supporting his party.

Abbas Ansari

The son of jailed Mukhtar Ansari comfortably bagged the Mau seat with a margin of 37,674 votes against BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh. He fought his debut election as a candidate of the SP alliance partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Mukhtar had been elected from Mau, considered his bastion, five times in row till 2017. Abbas was booked for allegedly threatening government officials after polling. Taking note of the matter, the Election Commission prohibited him for 24 hours from holding any public meeting, procession, rally and appearing in any interview.

Abhay Singh

The gangster-turned-politician managed to bag the Goshainganj seat in Ayodhya by 12,774 votes against BJP’s Aarti Yadav. The SP MLA has been booked in total 35 criminal cases, according to police. Aarti Yadav’s MLA husband, Indra Pratap alias Khaboo Tiwari, is in jail after his conviction in a forgery case. Days before polling, supporters of both parties attacked each other, resulting in an FIR against against Singh on February 19, who was released on bail the same day.

Sushil Singh

A nephew of gangster-turned-politician Brijesh Singh, BJP’s Sushil, whose poll affidavit shows only one pending case, was declared winner from Saiyadraja (Chandauli) against SP’s Manoj Kumar. The margin was 11226 votes. Brijesh is lodged in a Varanasi jail. Kumar’s wife Neelu Singh alias Neelam Singh also contested the seat as an Independent ticket and got only 427 votes.

Ramakant Yadav

The former MP, who had declared 30 cases against him, won the Phoolpur Pawai seat in Azamgarh on an SP ticket by 24,747 votes. Yadav defeated BJP’s Ram Surat, who secured 55,647 votes.

Not all musclemen could get better of their rivals. Here are some who faced drubbing:

Dhananjay Singh

The JDU candidate and former MP lost the Malhani seat in Jaunpur to SP’s Lucky Yadav. Yadav is son of former minister Paras Nath Yadav, who died in 2020 after prolonged illness. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had addressed a public meeting for the SP candidate. After the last phase of polling on March 7, supporters of both candidates pelted each other with stones.

Vijay Mishra

After winning the Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi four times in a row, jailed politician Vijay Mishra could not retain the constituency against Nishad Party’s Vipul Dubey. Contesting as a Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party candidate, Mishra managed 34,782 votes and finished third. Mishra faces various charges, including rape and land grabbing, and has 20 criminal cases pending against him as per his election affidavit.

Yash Bhadra Singh (Monu Singh)

With 53,994 votes, the former MLA slumped to the third position for the Isauli seat contest in Sultanpur. Singh, fighting on a BSP ticket, bagged 53,994 votes while SP’s Mohammad Tahir Khan won the seat with 69,294 votes. There are 21 cases pending against Singh.

Madan Bhaiya (Madan Gopal)

In a close contest, the RLD candidate lost the Loni seat in Ghaziabad to BJP’s Nand Kishore by 8,710 votes. Bhaiya had declared two cases in his affidavit.

Aman Mani Tripathi

At Nautanwa in Maharajganj, the BSP candidate finished third. With 90,122 votes, Nishad Party’s Rishi won the seat. Aman Mani is out on bail in connection with the 2005 murder case of his wife, Sara Singh. His father, Amar Mani, and mother, Madhumani, are facing life term in a murder case and are lodged in jail. Amar Mani is a former minister.