Killing of BJP leader’s wife in raid: UP cops seek details from counterparts in Uttarakhand

A day after police in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district lodged an FIR against “unidentified” cops from Moradabad in connection with the death of a woman during an operation to arrest a wanted gangster, the UP Police on Friday wrote to their counterparts in the neighbouring state seeking details of the case.

The UP Police also informed them that a case was lodged at Moradabad’s Thakurdwara police station in connection with the attack on their team that had gone to arrest the gangster named Jaffar (40). The case was lodged on charges of attempt to murder and others against Jaffar and 35 unidentified persons.

On Wednesday, the Moradabad police reached Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar while chasing Jaffar who is accused of illegal sand mining. A clash took place when the Moradabad police entered a house in which Jaffar allegedly took shelter.

The UP Police claimed that Jaffar and his associates attacked them and opened fire. They alleged that the assailants snatched their service weapons and fired from them.

In the clash, Gurpreet, wife of BJP block chief Gurtej Bhullar, was shot dead and six personnel of the Moradabad police were injured, including two with bullet wounds. They also claimed that three service weapons of their constables were recovered by their Uttarakhand counterparts from the spot.

On Thursday, the Moradabad police claimed that Gurtej Bhullar and his three relatives were allegedly involved in the attack on the police personnel.

“On Friday, we sent a letter to police in Udham Singh Nagar seeking details of the FIR lodged by them in connection with the woman’s death. We requested them to provide report of the post-mortem of the body and that of the forensic science laboratory,” said a senior police officer.

They have also requested the Udham Singh Nagar police to provide details of the weapons recovered by them, he added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG, Saharanpur range) Shalabh Mathur confirmed that Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal has written to his Udham Singh Nagar counterpart seeking information about the case. Additional Director General of Police (Bareilly zone) Raj Kumar has increased the reward on Jaffar to Rs 1 lakh, the DIG said. A native of Kakar Kheda village in Moradabad, Jaffar earlier had a bounty of Rs 50,000.

The Moradabad police have also decided to send a team to Udham Singh Nagar to reconstruct the crime scene.

The injured policemen are being treated at a hospital. Doctors said their condition was stable.