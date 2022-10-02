5 killed after speeding truck rams into stationary minivan in Kanpur

Five people were killed and 10 others seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into a minivan in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Four members of a family were among those killed in the accident that occurred in the Ahirwan area. The occupants of the minivan were headed to the Vindhyachal Dham for a ‘mundan’ ceremony, they said.

Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, B P Jogdand told reporters that Sunil Paswan, a resident of Usmanpur, Naubasta was travelling in the minivan along with his family members.

One of the tyres of the vehicle was punctured when it reached the Ahirwan flyover on the Kanpur-Etawah highway. The driver, Suraj Singh, was changing the tyre when a speeding truck hit the minivan from behind, he said.

The injured were taken to the Kanshiram Trauma Centre where Paswan (45), his mother Rama Devi (61), sister Gudia Paswan (40) and sister-in-law Kasak (17) and Singh (20) were declared dead, the police said. The remaining injured were shifted to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital for further treatment, they said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said an investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts are being made to trace the truck.