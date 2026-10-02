‘Killed mother in her sleep to frame his rivals’: Trader arrested for Bareilly murder

According to police, the victim had come to stay at her son Mahendra’s house a day before the incident.

Clearing the names of five persons initially booked for the murder of a 60-year-old woman at Kuddha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of her trader son, saying he hacked her to death in her sleep in a calculated attempt to frame his rivals.

Police said scientific evidence, including a polygraph test and the postmortem report, proved crucial in unravelling the truth behind the crime. They also found discrepancies in the information provided by Mahendra Singh, 35, son of Ram Beti, the deceased.

When confronted with the evidence gathered during the investigation, Mahendra confessed to have committed the crime, police said.