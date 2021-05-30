UP: Kids who lost parents to Covid to get Rs 4,000 every month

According to a government statement, the state government has followed the ‘3T’ formula of tracing, testing and treatment to tackle the rise in cases in both urban and rural areas.

To ensure that children who have lost one of their parents or the earning parent are taken care of, the UP state government has announced a scheme under which children will be provided with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 or shifted to one of the five shelter homes.

The scheme, called UP Chief Minister Bal Sewa Yojna, will also benefit children who had earlier lost either parent due to non-Covid reasons and the second to Covid, and those without legal guardian.

The financial help of Rs 4,000 per child per month will be given to the guardian or care taker. Children below 10 years of age, who do not have a guardian or an extended family, will be shifted to a government children home (shishu). There are five such homes in Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra and Rampur.

In addition, the state government will ensure that affected girls are kept in Central-government run Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, state government-run children home for girls, or the Atal Residential Schools being setup in the state. The state has 13 government children homes for girls and is setting up 18 Atal Residential Schools. After turning 18, these girls will be provided with a financial help of Rs 1,01,000 by the state government.

The state government also announced that children in schools or pursuing professional courses will be provided a tablet or a laptop if they have lost both parents or the earning parent.

Steady drop in active cases, 157 deaths reported

As the second Covid-19 wave relents the state, as many as 2,287 new positive cases were reported against 7,902 patients declared recovered in the last 24 hours.

With this, active cases dropped to 46,201 on Saturday.

With recoveries outnumbering new cases, the recovery rate has now reached 96.10 per cent, and the daily test positivity rate has reduced to 0.70 per cent, lower than 1 per cent for the four consecutive days.

In total, over 16.88 lakh people have tested positive and 16.21 lakh of them have recovered. At least 20,208 Covid related deaths have been reported, and 157 of them in the last 24 hours.

The state conducted 3,30,289 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, of which 1,54,000 were done through through RT-PCR. Of the total active cases, 26,187 are in home isolation.