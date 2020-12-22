Lucknow: 2 kids dead, mother and sibling critical; CO says suicide bid, SP points to smoke

Earlier on Sunday, the police had said the woman fed poison to her children and herself.

A five-year-old child and her six-year-old brother died after their mother allegedly poisoned them, her 14-year-old son and herself under the Kotwali police station limits of Sitapur district on Sunday evening. The mother, Nitu Kashyap (35), and her elder son were critical and admitted to King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Prakash Singh on Monday said the mother and her three children may have fallen sick after inhaling smoke from a fireplace in the house. Earlier on Sunday, the police had said the woman fed poison to her children and herself.

“A woman in the Bhuramau Bangla locality poisoned herself along with three of her children. The incident is of around 5.30 pm, and the husband rushed his wife and children to the district hospital in a serious condition where two children were declared dead. The woman and her elder son are being transferred to Lucknow for better treatment as they are yet serious,” said Circle Officer (CO) Piyush Kumar Singh on Sunday.

SP Singh said Nitu’s husband, Manoj, and her eldest son, Jatin (16), were in the market while Nitu and her sons Nitin (14) and Sukh (6), and daughter Lovely (5) were in the house. As per sources, when Manoj called his wife and there was no response. Concerned, he called his sister who found them lying unconscious.

“So far, we have not been able to confirm if poison caused the deaths. We have been informed that they all were sitting near a fireplace after which they fell unconscious. The doctors have also not been able to conclude the cause of death… We could not find any possible reason behind the suspected suicide attempt as it was a normal happy family,” said the SP. A post-mortem report is expected by late Monday night.

