Kidnapping, rape of minor: ‘Evidence’ collected against accused cop

LALITPUR police on Friday said they have collected “concrete evidence” of assault on a minor Dalit girl by an SHO and other accused.

Police sources said the victim identified a room at a police station where she was allegedly taken and sexually assaulted by the then SHO. She went to the police station to file a case against four men for allegedly kidnapping and raping her. The victim was taken to the room allegedly by her aunt, the sources said. The police have arrested six persons: The four men, the victim’s aunt and the police officer. They are presently lodged in jail.

“The room’s description matched with the details provided by the victim,” said Superintendent of Police, Lalitpur, Nikhil Pathak.

The room was being used by the SHO of the police station concerned.

The SP added that in her statement, the victim “supported the content of the FIR registered in the matter.” She is presently under the protection of the Child Welfare Committee, said district probation officer, Lalitpur, Surendra Patel. He added that the girl’s mother is with her at present.

The victim’s clothes have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for DNA and forensic analysis. “Samples of four youths and SHO are being collected to get a match for DNA analysis,” said the SP adding that they have found some evidence and are analysing the call details record of the accused persons. “Apart from forensic evidence, we are also collecting digital and scientific evidence in the case. Further investigation is on,” said SP.

A team of forensic experts also visited the police station and collected evidence from the room. They also visited a tea stall located near the police station where the victim stayed for sometime when she visited the station on April 27.

When contacted, the victim’s father said, “the accused should be brought to justice.”