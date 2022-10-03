Kidnap and rape of minor: Trial completed in 19 days, 24-yr-old gets 20 yrs in jail

Four months after a 24-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a teenage girl, a court in Amroha convicted him and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment. The court wrapped up the trial in 19 days.

According to the prosecution, the 15-year-old class IX student went missing from her house on the morning of May 21 this year. Three days later, the girl’s family got an FIR registered against the 24-year-old after they came to know that she was in touch with him. “On June 1, the girl made a call to her neighbour and told she was in Delhi. The neighbour told about the call to her family. The girl was recovered from a house in Delhi. After she was brought back to Amroha, police got her medical examination done. Her statement was also recorded before a magistrate,” the prosecution said.

Police added the rape and other charges against the labourer, Aditya Verma, on the basis of the girl’s statement. The police filed the chargesheet in July.

In her statement before the magistrate, the girl claimed Aditya Verma sexually assaulted her at a house in Delhi. On June 3, police arrested Verma while he was going to his friend’s house.

“The first witness of the case was examined on September 15. Additional District Judge Kapila Raghav sentenced the youth to 20 years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000. The court directed to give Rs 30,000 of the total fine to the victim,” said additional district government counsel, Amroha, Basant Singh Saini, adding the court examined seven prosecution witnesses.