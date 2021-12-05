Khelo India launched to give positive direction to energy of youth: CM

Stating that sports give good health and motivate people to work with positive energy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Khelo India’ programme to give a positive direction to the energy of youths.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a kabaddi tournament, organised in the memory of late Mahant Avaidyanath, in Gorakhpur on Saturday, the chief minister said that a healthy competition gives positive energy to youths and motivates them to move ahead. He also said that the ‘Khelo India’ programme has shown overwhelming results in the past six years. “Despite the pandemic, the largest group of Indian players participated in the Tokyo Olympics and Para-Olympic, and gave their best-ever performance,” the CM said.

The CM said that his government has been promoting sports and providing facilities to players.

Speaking at the opening of Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad (MPSP) foundation week celebrations in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that National Education Policy-2020, implemented by the BJP government at the Centre, would help in the “holistic growth of youths”.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who accompanied the CM to the events, said that UP has taken necessary steps to implement the new education policy and the state was continuously developing in the leadership of Adityanath.

While praising PM Modi and Adityanath, Thakur said, “In the past seven years, India has stood up as a country of startups. Startups became the strength of Indian youth.”

“Education is the basis for the development of any society and the country. Uttar Pradesh was the first state to implement a new education policy,” he said.

The Union minister described the importance of sports and social work, saying Adityanath is the “only CM” in India who honoured all Tokyo Olympics performers at a grand programme.

He is giving sports stadiums to every district of the state and promoting sports among the youth, Thakur said.