Khadi sale boost in new garment policy, weavers to get priority

The Uttar Pradesh Government under its new garment policy has decided to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 12 crore each to people for opening chains of khadi outlets outside the state and abroad.

Also, in the policy, which was approved by the Cabinet recently, the state government has decided to provide assistance to youngsters who want to undertake online marketing for such cloths by forming organised groups.

The government has decided to provide up to Rs 2 crore subsidy to those opening 50 khadi outlets outside the state or the country. But these outlets must have an annual sale of Rs 4 crore for three years to avail the subsidy, the provision says.

For those opening 100 outlets outside the state or the country would get a subsidy of up to Rs 4 crore, the policy says. To avail this, these stores should have Rs 8 crore sale per year for three years.

The subsidy would increase to Rs 8 crore for 200 or more outlets and Rs 10 crore for opening 500 outlets, it has been decided.

In case, 80 per cent of these outlets are outside the state and 25 per cent outside the country, the government will provide an additional subsidy of

Rs 2 crore.

While children of weavers would be given priority under the scheme, the government has decided to provide 75 per cent subsidy on registration to those wanting to open new export houses for khadi products or want to open a new company.

Similarly, if youngsters want to open an online marketing company to sell such products the government will provide 75 per cent subsidy on the registration of marketing firm besides initial expenditure on opening of such an entity. The grant would be up to Rs 50 lakh per company.

Also, the state government would provide 75 per cent subsidy ( up to Rs 20 lakh) on setting up of infrastructure for the purpose.

The state is amending various policies to attract investment to promote khadi and investment in the sector. It has decided to provide these additional benefits along with offers of organising buyer-seller meets and fashion shows for khadi cloths.