scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Khadi sale boost in new garment policy, weavers to get priority

Also, in the policy, which was approved by the Cabinet recently, the state government has decided to provide assistance to youngsters who want to undertake online marketing for such cloths by forming organised groups.

The subsidy would increase to Rs 8 crore for 200 or more outlets and Rs 10 crore for opening 500 outlets, it has been decided. (Representational/File)

The Uttar Pradesh Government under its new garment policy has decided to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 12 crore each to people for opening chains of khadi outlets outside the state and abroad.

Also, in the policy, which was approved by the Cabinet recently, the state government has decided to provide assistance to youngsters who want to undertake online marketing for such cloths by forming organised groups.

The government has decided to provide up to Rs 2 crore subsidy to those opening 50 khadi outlets outside the state or the country. But these outlets must have an annual sale of Rs 4 crore for three years to avail the subsidy, the provision says.

For those opening 100 outlets outside the state or the country would get a subsidy of up to Rs 4 crore, the policy says. To avail this, these stores should have Rs 8 crore sale per year for three years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

The subsidy would increase to Rs 8 crore for 200 or more outlets and Rs 10 crore for opening 500 outlets, it has been decided.

In case, 80 per cent of these outlets are outside the state and 25 per cent outside the country, the government will provide an additional subsidy of
Rs 2 crore.

While children of weavers would be given priority under the scheme, the government has decided to provide 75 per cent subsidy on registration to those wanting to open new export houses for khadi products or want to open a new company.

Advertisement

Similarly, if youngsters want to open an online marketing company to sell such products the government will provide 75 per cent subsidy on the registration of marketing firm besides initial expenditure on opening of such an entity. The grant would be up to Rs 50 lakh per company.

Also, the state government would provide 75 per cent subsidy ( up to Rs 20 lakh) on setting up of infrastructure for the purpose.

More from Lucknow

The state is amending various policies to attract investment to promote khadi and investment in the sector. It has decided to provide these additional benefits along with offers of organising buyer-seller meets and fashion shows for khadi cloths.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:29:57 am
Next Story

GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement