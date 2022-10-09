Khabri takes charge as UP Congress president

NEWLY APPOINTED Congress state president Brijlal Khabri, and its six regional presidents who will assist Khabri, took charge on Saturday at the party office in Lucknow.

The regional presidents, who were appointed along with Khabri on October 1, are Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Ajay Rai, Virendra Chaudhary, Nakul Dubey, Anil Yadav and Yogesh Dixit.

During the programme for the presidents to take charge, senior leaders Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, P L Punia, Zafar Ali Navi and former state chief Ajay Kumar were present.

Speaking at the programme, Khabri said, “I would like to pay tribute to Gandhiji who showed us a path, and I would like to salute Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar who gave us a Constitution based on which India became the world’s largest democracy. I salute all freedom fighters who gave us free India.”

He thanked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP Rahul Gandi, and party interim president Sonia Gandhi for choosing him for the post. “I will work towards making her decision a successful one,” he said. “I thank them for choosing a Dalit for the post,” he said.

Khabri, a former MP from Jalaun, took charge of the floundering UP Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) that has not had a president since Ajay Kumar Lallu stepped down in March following the party’s dismal show in the Assembly elections. Despite contesting all 403 seats, the Congress could only win two seats in the state.

Of the seven appointments, Siddiqui, Nakul Dubey, and the new UPCC chief were earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The new UPCC chief hails from the village of Khabri in Jalaun district and was known as an activist since his school days when he raised matters concerning Scheduled Caste communities in his region.