From accident victims to cancer patients: How UP’s first bone and tissue bank at KGMU could improve orthopaedic treatment

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is set to establish Uttar Pradesh’s first Bone and Tissue Bank, a significant step that is expected to strengthen orthopaedic treatment and help patients undergoing complex surgeries.

The facility is likely to become operational within the next one to two months once final approval is received from the authorities.

Sources at KGMU said that most of the groundwork for the facility has already been completed, with the required infrastructure and equipment already installed. The university is currently awaiting the final nod from the Director General of Medical Education (DGME) before formally launching the service.

How will it help patients?

Doctors at the university said the bone bank will play a crucial role in treating patients suffering from severe bone loss due to accidents, tumours, infections and revision joint replacement surgeries, where the patient’s own bone may not be sufficient for reconstruction.