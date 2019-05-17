KGMU suspends 13 students for ragging

King George Medical University (KGMU) suspended 13 senior students after allegations of ragging were made against them by the parents of a second-year MBBS student.

Advertising

The students allegedly detained eight junior students for around 4-5 hours on Monday night and made them do squats. The seniors also allegedly hurled abuses at the juniors.

“On May 13, we got information about the incident when parents of one of the junior students sent me a complaint through email alleging ragging by a group of seniors. I was given names of 13 students and eight victims. I then asked the other students who, according to the complainant, also underwent the ordeal, and they confirmed it. The vice-chancellor was then informed about the incident and a five-member committee comprising faculty members was set up by him to conduct a detailed probe,” said university’s chief proctor Dr R A S Kushwaha.

“The 13 students facing the charges were immediately suspended from the hostel and their entry to the campus was banned till further order. Now, the committee will conduct the probe and further course of action will be decided on the basis of its report. Most of the students, both the juniors and the seniors, are from Kanpur and adjoining districts,” said Dr Kushwaha.

Advertising

He also said this is probably the first time when second-year students are ragged and the committee will also talk to the accused students to get their side of the incident.

“We engage bouncers for the safety of first-year students and do not focus on the seniors. In this incident, the second-year students were ragged at night from around 11 pm to 3 am. What happened is definitely bad and we are going to initiate strong action based on the report,” said Dr Kushwaha.

The committee formed by vice-chancellor Dr Madan Lal Brahma Bhatt is headed by Dean of Student Welfare, Professor G P Singh, and others. No fixed time limit has been given to the committee to submit its report.