KGMU orders probe after man alleges delay in admission led to mother’s death

The administration of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has ordered a probe into allegations of “delay in admission and laxity in treatment” of a 65-year-old woman at the institute’s Covid ward last month, leading to her death.

The move comes after the woman’s son wrote to the state health department and the State Medical Education Minister demanding an inquiry and action against those responsible for his mother’s death.

“My mother, Mahrunnisha, was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on June 21 with breathing problems after being referred from a private hospital in Bareilly. My mother was fully conscious at the Lucknow private hospital and was in good condition. After testing positive for coronavirus on June 22, she was referred to the Covid centre at KGMU. The Lucknow Chief Medical Officer was informed about the serious condition of my mother,” read the letter by the woman’s son, Naseem Ahmad.

“It took us around half an hour to reach KGMU. Outside the Covid ward, my mother was in agony for 40-45 minutes and kept asking us to hurry. However, no one came with stretcher. After a long time, two people in PPE kits came with a stretcher. My mother was taken inside the ward and after some time, she died. Because of delay in taking her inside the ward and laxity in treatment, my mother died,” added the letter, seeking “suitable legal action against those responsible.”

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said the medicine department head, Dr Virendra Atam, will conduct an inquiry into the alleged incident and submit a fact-finding report.

