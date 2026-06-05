KGMU widens probe into irregularities in issuing cancer drugs under govt scheme

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, has widened its audit into issuing of cancer medicines under a government cashless scheme to at least seven departments after an interim report pointed to irregularities in the distribution of chemotherapy drugs in the institution’s Department of Urology.
The final report of the inquiry committee that submitted the interim report is expected in the next two weeks, officials said.
The interim report has flagged instances where medicines under the Uttar Pradesh government’s Asadhya Rog Yojana were issued in the names of those who were never admitted or patients who had died, or individuals who were not cancer patients.
Records from the departments administering chemotherapy drugs are now being reviewed as part of a broader audit exercise, KGMU officials confirmed.
The probe was initiated after the Medical Superintendent noticed a sharp rise in reimbursement claims under the government scheme, under which eligible patients receive medicines and treatment and the state government later reimburses the hospitals.
According to KGMU spokesperson and inquiry committee chairman Prof KK Singh, the increase in monthly claims prompted the university to scrutinise records and constitute an inquiry committee.
He said the findings suggested that details of patients available in the hospital’s software system may have been accessed and misused. “The person who had access to the software appears to have taken patient details from the system,” Singh said, adding that the inquiry had identified multiple gaps in the process through which medicines are approved, issued and distributed under the scheme.
A June 2 communication sent by the KGMU Proctor’s Office to the station house officer (SHO) of the Chowk police station stated that an inquiry committee constituted by Vice-Chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand, had found prima facie evidence of alleged misuse of medicines, possible loss to government funds and other financial irregularities. The committee recommended registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation into the matter.
University officials said the three contractual employees — Prakash Singh (Urology), Hemant Srivastava (LP counter IPD), Sachin Tiwari (Urology) — have been dismissed, while the permanent employee Arshad Wasi (pharmacist, LP counter IPD) has been suspended.
After the preliminary report was submitted, the university also relieved Prof Apul Goel of his responsibilities as head of the Department of Urology pending completion of the inquiry. Prof HS Pahwa of the Department of General Surgery has been designated as the officiating head of the department until further orders.
Singh said the committee’s findings had already been shared with the police and an FIR was filed on June 2. The internal inquiry had identified irregularities in the issuance of medicines, while the police would now examine the broader circumstances surrounding the case, he added.
“Police will determine whether they can investigate the matter themselves or whether another agency is required,” Singh said.
Meanwhile, the departments where chemotherapy medicines are administered and KGMU has begun auditing including Medical Oncology, Radiotherapy, Oncosurgery and other cancer-related units. Officials said the review is aimed at identifying whether similar irregularities exist elsewhere.
The university is also reviewing its medicine-distribution protocols and digital verification systems. According to Singh, KGMU is examining measures such as OTP-based verification and studying safeguards adopted by institutions such as AIIMS to address gaps identified during the inquiry and strengthen oversight of medicine distribution.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram