KGMU widens probe into irregularities in issuing cancer drugs under govt scheme

KGMU Lucknow has extended its probe into cashless cancer drug distribution to seven departments after a report exposed irregularities in Urology. (File)

King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, has widened its audit into issuing of cancer medicines under a government cashless scheme to at least seven departments after an interim report pointed to irregularities in the distribution of chemotherapy drugs in the institution’s Department of Urology.

The final report of the inquiry committee that submitted the interim report is expected in the next two weeks, officials said.

The interim report has flagged instances where medicines under the Uttar Pradesh government’s Asadhya Rog Yojana were issued in the names of those who were never admitted or patients who had died, or individuals who were not cancer patients.