Additional Professor suspended in fresh sexual harassment case at Lucknow’s KGMU

An Additional Professor at Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) was suspended on Thursday following a complaint lodged by a resident doctor accusing him of sexual harassment a day earlier.
This comes weeks after a junior resident doctor and an intern were arrested on similar charges.
On January 9, the junior resident doctor, Rameezuddin, accused of alleged forced religious conversion and sexual exploitation of two women, was arrested in Lucknow. The same month, the intern was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a nursing student on false promise of marriage, among other charges, by the Qaiserbagh police.
KGMU spokesperson Dr K K Singh told The Indian Express, “The Additional Professor was suspended after a resident complained about his inappropriate behaviour with her, which comes under sexual harassment charges. She lodged the complaint yesterday and the action was taken to.ensure that the Additional Professor does not affect the inquiry.”
Dr Singh said the professor has been instructed not to visit the department so that the victim can record her statement before the Vishaka Committee without any obstruction or pressure. The matter has been placed before the Committee and inquiry has been initiated, he added.
In her complaint, the resident doctor alleged that the Additional Professor had been harassing her over the past few days. She claimed he was stalking her, sending messages, and making gestures in the department as well as outside working hours.
University in spotlight
Over the past month, following the complaints against its doctors, the varsity found itself fending off claims that a “love jihad” network is running from its campus.
A confrontation between a group of protesters led by BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav and the Vice-Chancellor had added to the heat, after the former raised questions over KGMU’s handling of the case.
In Rameezuddin’s case, a woman resident doctor, who was in a relationship with him, alleged that he had tried to forcibly convert her and “hid” the fact that he was already married. The matter had come to the attention of KGMU authorities after the woman reportedly tried to take her life on December 17.
Vice-Chancellor Soniya Nityanand had earlier said the university decided to expel Rameezuddin from the university.
