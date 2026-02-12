Additional Professor suspended in fresh sexual harassment case at Lucknow’s KGMU

An Additional Professor at Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) was suspended on Thursday following a complaint lodged by a resident doctor accusing him of sexual harassment a day earlier.

This comes weeks after a junior resident doctor and an intern were arrested on similar charges.

On January 9, the junior resident doctor, Rameezuddin, accused of alleged forced religious conversion and sexual exploitation of two women, was arrested in Lucknow. The same month, the intern was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a nursing student on false promise of marriage, among other charges, by the Qaiserbagh police.

KGMU spokesperson Dr K K Singh told The Indian Express, “The Additional Professor was suspended after a resident complained about his inappropriate behaviour with her, which comes under sexual harassment charges. She lodged the complaint yesterday and the action was taken to.ensure that the Additional Professor does not affect the inquiry.”