UP Deputy CM Maurya in Germany: Airport, investment ties on talks table

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is on a visit to Germany and UK as part of the state’s global investment outreach, on Monday held a series of meetings in Germany, focusing on airport cooperation, logistics, data centres and long-term industrial partnerships.
The meetings were held on a day when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath secured investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore during the first day of his Singapore visit.
In Frankfurt, Maurya met Kelsterbach Mayor Manfred Ockel, Raunheim Mayor David Rendel, and Innovation RheinMain CEO Stefan Wittekind to explore areas of collaboration between Germany and Uttar Pradesh, with key focus on airport-to-airport cooperation between Frankfurt Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.
According to officials, both sides discussed preparing a joint action framework in areas such as logistics, data centre development, innovation ecosystems and industrial growth. They also agreed to go ahead with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise cooperation and discussed facilitating an early visit of a German industrial delegation to the state.
Maurya said that the airport-to-airport partnership model could help strengthen global supply-chain connectivity and support the development of a world-class industrial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. He also invited German industry representatives to the state to explore investment opportunities and understand the policy framework.
In a separate meeting, the Uttar Pradesh delegation held discussions with representatives of the Hessen state government, led by State Secretary Karin Müller, focusing on bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities.
During the meeting, officials presented Uttar Pradesh’s investor-friendly FDI policies and highlighted opportunities across sectors, including medical devices, textiles, leather and footwear, semiconductors, defence manufacturing, IT/ITeS, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), logistics and data centres, where the state currently hosts over 660 MW of data centre capacity.
The German side outlined Hessen’s strengths in finance, chemicals, healthcare, agriculture and logistics, and both sides expressed interest in developing sector-specific partnerships, officials said.
The discussions concluded with an agreement to continue expert-level engagements and hold further meetings aimed at building a long-term institutional partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Hessen, officials added.
