UP Deputy CM Maurya in Germany: Airport, investment ties on talks table

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is on a visit to Germany and UK as part of the state’s global investment outreach, on Monday held a series of meetings in Germany, focusing on airport cooperation, logistics, data centres and long-term industrial partnerships.

The meetings were held on a day when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath secured investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore during the first day of his Singapore visit.

In Frankfurt, Maurya met Kelsterbach Mayor Manfred Ockel, Raunheim Mayor David Rendel, and Innovation RheinMain CEO Stefan Wittekind to explore areas of collaboration between Germany and Uttar Pradesh, with key focus on airport-to-airport cooperation between Frankfurt Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.