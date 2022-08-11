Keshav Maurya appointed Leader of the Legislative Council

Amidst the organisational changes in the BJP, the party on Wednesday decided to make Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya the Leader of the Legislative Council, replacing Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

Earlier in the day, Singh resigned from the post.

The party, however, cited no reason for the resignation of Singh and the appointment of Maurya in his place.

“Congratulations to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on becoming the Leader of the House in the Legislative Council,” Singh said in a tweet.

In May this year after the BJP returned to power, Singh was made leader of the upper house, replacing former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.

Singh, who was UP BJP chief, was made Cabinet Minister after the party returned to power. However, his term as state BJP chief ended in July.

Maurya, who lost the Assembly elections, recently was elected to the Legislative Council. His elevation as the Leader of the Legislative Council comes at a time when the ruling BJP attained majority in the upper house.

Maurya, meanwhile, thanked the party leadership, both at the centre as well as the state, for the new responsibility and said that he would fulfil it “with commitment and honesty”.