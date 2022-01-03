Kejriwal: BJP govt built only shamshan ghats in five years

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had built only shamshan ghats (crematoriums) during its tenure, and made arrangements to send people there. The UP government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic last year was the worst among all the states, he claimed.

At a public meeting here, Kejriwal said an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would transfer Rs 1,000 each month to the accounts of women above 18 years. Devotees would also be taken to Ayodhya on a pilgrimage, he added. The AAP is set to contest all the seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Purani sarkaro ne UP me kabristan banwaye, Yogi ji ne pichle paanch saal mein keval aur keval shamshan ghat banwaye [Previous governments built only graveyards, and the Yogi government in the past five years built only cremation grounds],” Kejriwal said.

He added, “This is disappointing that the Yogi government in the past five years not just built shamshan ghats but also made arrangements to send people there in large numbers.”

Criticising the Adityanath government’s handling of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the AAP leader said, “Corona management was the worst in UP and it was so bad that they [state government] had to get advertisements published in the biggest magazine of America. Yogi government spent several crores of money on advertisements. If you had done good work then why were advertisements needed?”

Kejriwal claimed that, in contrast, his government’s Covid management was praised across India, and added that he did not spend money on advertising his administration’s success. Kejriwal claimed there were only 106 hoardings of the Delhi government in the national capital while Adityanath had 850 hoardings. “Several times I think whether they are contesting UP elections or Delhi elections. They spent taxpayers’ money on advertising. They could not run the government so they built only cremation grounds, and made arrangements to send people to the cremation grounds.”

Kejriwal appealed to people to vote for the AAP if they want good schools. Claiming to be a big fan, devotee, and worshipper of BR Ambedkar, Kejriwal said he had pledged to fulfil Ambedkar’s dream of ensuring good quality education for every child. Other parties kept people uneducated and poor so that they could be turned into vote banks, he added.

Kejriwal claimed the condition of government schools in Uttar Pradesh too could have been improved, and alleged that the parties that had been in power did not want that. The Delhi chief minister invited his Uttar Pradesh counterpart to visit any school in the national capital to witness the work being done there. “Yogi ji tumse na ho payega [Yogi ji, you cannot do it],” he added.

Kejriwal claimed power cuts had increased in Uttar Pradesh during the BJP government’s tenure, and added that only he had god’s blessings to provide round-the-clock power supply for free. Anyone else promising the same was lying, he said, adding, “No one else can do that. Only Kejriwal has its formula.”

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation, and 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers.