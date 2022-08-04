KDA officials told to sell vacant plots

August 4, 2022 3:07:33 am
The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) on Wednesday directed its officials to ensure disposal of vacant plots in different categories. KDA vice-president Arvind Singh said this on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, directing officials to sell such plots through auction, lottery after “an on-site archival and legal examination”.
“A total of 1,101 residential and non-residential vacant plots under various schemes have been put up for auction and lottery after conducting detailed examination by the sales, engineering, land bank, planning and legal sections of the Authority,” said an official.
“Keeping in mind the people of every income group, the V-P gave instructions to put up plots for sale ranging from 27 square metre to 470 square metre and for non-residential plots in the range of 31 square metre to 1800 square metre,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
DGP honours UT Police team for nabbing notorious burglar
Complete probe in NDPS cases within 180 days: HC to DGPs
Chandigarh has so far reported 22 dengue cases
Noida prepares for twin tower demolition; more than 60 experts to be involved
Ex-DGP Saini quizzed by SIT in sacrilege police firing case
Hired driver abandons senior citizen couple, makes away with their car
High Court issues notice to UT over Inspector’s plea against CAT order
Woman stalked in park, case registered
Day after four died at Gurgaon condo, kin rue: ‘Safety gear could have saved their lives’
Vigilance Bureau raids govt office, arrests architect for corruption
Kerala skater’s kin arrive to claim body
Elderly couple targeted at Gurgaon home, 4 masked men gag woman, flee with bangles and phone