KDA officials told to sell vacant plots

The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) on Wednesday directed its officials to ensure disposal of vacant plots in different categories. KDA vice-president Arvind Singh said this on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, directing officials to sell such plots through auction, lottery after “an on-site archival and legal examination”.

“A total of 1,101 residential and non-residential vacant plots under various schemes have been put up for auction and lottery after conducting detailed examination by the sales, engineering, land bank, planning and legal sections of the Authority,” said an official.

“Keeping in mind the people of every income group, the V-P gave instructions to put up plots for sale ranging from 27 square metre to 470 square metre and for non-residential plots in the range of 31 square metre to 1800 square metre,” he added.