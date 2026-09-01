Kaushambi firecracker blast: Owner of illegal unit arrested after encounter

Police Tuesday arrested the owner of an illegal firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi after an encounter, following an explosion at the unit that killed 11 people, including eight children, who lived in the vicinity.

Circle Officer, Kaushambi, Shivank Singh said they received information early morning that the key accused, Naushad, was in the Charwa area and was attempting to flee.

A police team rushed to the location and cordoned off the area. Police said Naushad opened fire when he spotted the team, prompting the policemen to retaliate.

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He sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his condition was stable and he was out of danger.