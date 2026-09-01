Kaushambi firecracker blast: Owner of illegal unit arrested after encounter

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Police Tuesday arrested the owner of an illegal firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi after an encounter, following an explosion at the unit that killed 11 people, including eight children, who lived in the vicinity.
Circle Officer, Kaushambi, Shivank Singh said they received information early morning that the key accused, Naushad, was in the Charwa area and was attempting to flee.
A police team rushed to the location and cordoned off the area. Police said Naushad opened fire when he spotted the team, prompting the policemen to retaliate.
He sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his condition was stable and he was out of danger.
The explosion occurred at the factory on Monday, which was running out of a house in Manauri village, located on the border of Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts.
The blast was so powerful that, besides the building where the factory was operating, six nearby houses were also damaged.
Police said the licence of the manufacturing unit owned by Naushad had been suspended at the time of the explosion.
“The factory was granted an explosives licence in 2019, which was originally valid till 2026. However, the licence was cancelled in 2024. A detailed inquiry is underway to ascertain how the factory continued to operate after cancellation of its licence and to fix responsibility at every level. Strict action will be taken against all persons found guilty,” District Magistrate Amit Pal told PTI.
Police said an FIR has been lodged against six including Naushad, his brother Shakeel, their wives and children.
The deceased have been identified as Priyanjali (5), Praveen Singh (13), Jahanvi (12), Aditya (12), Aditya (8), Ravi (8), Anju (32), Gyan Singh (40), Vikram Saroj (35), Ansh (6) and Nana (4), said the DM. Police said several of the deceased were residents of houses adjacent to the building where the blast occurred.
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