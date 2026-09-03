Kaushambi blast toll 14, three-storey house of main accused demolished

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Authorities on Wednesday demolished the three-storey house of Naushad, the main accused in the illegal cracker factory blast in Kaushambi’s Manouri village, and raided a warehouse owned by his wife, Kahkashan Bano, in Muratganj market.
The death toll in the blast rose to 14 on Wednesday after 17-year-old Urvashi, who was injured in the explosion, died during treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, Superintendent of Police Satya Narain Prajapat said.
A joint team of the Prayagraj Development Authority and Kaushambi Police demolished Naushad’s house, which officials said had been constructed without the required building map approval and other permissions. The demolition began at 6 pm on Tuesday and continued for 11 hours before the house was brought down by 5 am on Wednesday.
“Strict action will continue against those violating the rules,” District Magistrate Amit Pal said.
Naushad was arrested on Tuesday. His sister-in-law Shabana and niece Saina were also arrested. Police are searching for three others – Shakeel, Adil and Kahkashan Begum – and have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to their arrest. The six accused have been booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 288 (negligent conduct involving explosives) of BNS and Sections 4, 5 and 9-B of Explosives Act.
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