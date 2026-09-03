Kaushambi blast toll 14, three-storey house of main accused demolished

The house of the accused, Naushad, after demolition in Kaushambi. (PTI)

Authorities on Wednesday demolished the three-storey house of Naushad, the main accused in the illegal cracker factory blast in Kaushambi’s Manouri village, and raided a warehouse owned by his wife, Kahkashan Bano, in Muratganj market.

The death toll in the blast rose to 14 on Wednesday after 17-year-old Urvashi, who was injured in the explosion, died during treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, Superintendent of Police Satya Narain Prajapat said.

A joint team of the Prayagraj Development Authority and Kaushambi Police demolished Naushad’s house, which officials said had been constructed without the required building map approval and other permissions. The demolition began at 6 pm on Tuesday and continued for 11 hours before the house was brought down by 5 am on Wednesday.