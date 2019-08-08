Kashmiri man marries woman from village in Ayodhya, faces protest

A Kashmiri Muslim youth’s marriage to a local woman of the same community in a village in Ayodhya led to some tension for few hours in the area on Monday after residents protested and refused to let the bride go with the groom.

According to police, the 22-year-old groom and his three relatives — all belonging to a village in Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir — had come to the village for the wedding on Monday that led to rumours of “some wrongdoing”.

“Locals started spreading rumours that Kashmiri men have come to take a girl from the village. We got a complaint regarding the wedding from some villagers, but when we visited the spot, we found that the Kashmiri youth and his three relatives had all the necessary documents to prove their identity,” said Ram Kishan Rana, SHO of Khandasa Police Station, adding that they got their documents verified from local Jan Sewa Kendra.

Police said that the villagers had gathered outside the house of the bride and stopped the bride from leaving with her Kashmiri husband. “The villagers were saying that they will not let the woman leave with her husband. But after we intervened and explained to them that the 22-year-old Kashmiri youth and the 21-year-old bride have the right to get married, they let the woman depart,” Rana said.

“People may have suspected of wrongdoing since the youth and his family members hailed from Kashmir,” said the village pradhan’s son.

The SHO said that the couple and their Kashmiri relatives left the village on Tuesday evening without any problem.

Circle Officer of Milkipur, Rajesh Kumar Rai, said that the Kashmiri youth told them that they would first go to Kolkata where they live on rent, and from there they would return to Kashmir later.